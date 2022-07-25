Jennifer Lopez Can’t Stop Wearing Reformation On Her Honeymoon

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Is there anywhere more romantic than Paris? According to newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, no, there’s not. The recently married spent the weekend celebrating their union in Paris, France and Jennifer Lopez’s Reformation dress honeymoon looks are giving us a whole new reason to celebrate.

If you missed the original reason—JLo and Affleck’s secret Las Vegas wedding—let me give you a quick rundown. The couple got married in a Las Vegas chapel last weekend with just a few family members present. Based on the personal photos Jennifer Lopez shared in her newsletter On The JLo, she wore two bridal looks for the events. The first was a simple A-line white dress and the second was a lace off-the-shoulder gown by designer Zuhair Murad for the ceremony.

Since the wedding felt very impromptu, I wasn’t sure if we were going to get a full honeymoon with daily looks but Lopez knows she’s a fashion icon and didn’t disappoint. Throughout their Paris trip, JLo has committed to wearing long feminine dresses and heels (très chic!).

The singer has a reputation for loving expensive designer pieces (as she should) and has even brought her $100,000 Hermès Himalayan Birkin bag to the dance studio before. Because of her previous price tags, I was anticipating her wedding wardrobe to be totally aspirational and fully unaffordable but JLo surprised me again. Her day look dresses are from Reformation which means I’m one shopping cart click away from copying her look.

Her first outfit featured Reformation’s floral linen midi dress—a perfect pick for staying cool in hot city temps. She wore the look for a boating trip on the Seine. Lopez paired the dress with brown suede high heels and a brown leather Gucci Diana tote with a bamboo handle.

Tagliatelle Dress

The dress comes in five different color and pattern options and features a corset bodice with a scalloped neckline. JLo already nailed the fall transition of the dress by pairing it with an open knit cardigan when a breeze kicked in.

One achievable dose of outfit inspo from Jennifer Lopez would’ve been enough, but she was back the next day in another incredible and in-stock look from Reformation’s site. JLo seems to have taken inspiration from the current Barbiecore trend and wore a complete hot pink ensemble for a walk by the Louvre and a trip to the Dior flagship store.

JLo swooped her hair into a high ponytail to show off her dress’s halter neckline. She paired the dress with a chunky chain charm necklace, nude platform heels and a hot pink bag. This look is perfect for day-to-night activities because it can be easily dressed up (as Lopez demonstrated) or dressed down with sneakers or sandals.

Stassie Dress

The hot pink dress has adjustable straps and also comes in black if you want to create a more subtle version of the look.

If true love for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck means more summer-style inspiration, here’s to hoping this honeymoon phase lasts forever.