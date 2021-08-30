J.Lo’s Dolce & Gabbana Look Served Major Royalty Realness

Scroll To See More Images

Besides being one of the most in-demand performers of our generation, Jennifer Lopez is also the definition of a red carpet mainstay. She has appeared on countless red carpets over the course of her decades-long career—but out of all her show-stopping looks, I’m here to argue that her recent ‘fit for the Dolce & Gabanna fashion show in Italy was one of her best of all time. And yes, I am including the green Versace dress that literally created Google Images in that statement. Fashion Twitter, don’t come for me! Of course, I have all the info on her look—and the details on some of Lopez’s best red-carpet looks to date, in case you were in need of some good ol’ fashion inspo today.

Lopez donned a jewel-toned floral three-piece set for the brand’s 2021 Alta Moda fashion show, which took place in Venice, Italy. While Dolce & Gabanna have earned a notorious reputation in the fashion world, I can’t deny myself the chance to wax poetic about a killer Lopez red carpet moment, so this one deserves a round of applause in my book.

This look had everything going for it and more. It included a fully-beaded bra top, a pair of coordinating floral satin high-waisted trousers and a floor-length turquoise cape to add the right amount of drama—as if the prints and sparkles weren’t dramatic enough!

She accessorized the over-the-top outfit with a jewel-encrusted headband—which was really more of a crown, if I’m being honest. Dangly ruby earrings and a matching gold charm bracelet made a strong case for wearing all the jewelry, as a woven gold top-handle bag and pearl-adorned platform heels completed the ensemble.

In true J.Lo fashion, her beauty look for the big night didn’t disappoint, either—she went with a bronzy, smoky glam for the occasion. Lopez credited her own brand, JLO Beauty, for the look in one of several Instagram posts from the evening, so you know where to go if you’re looking to get that glow for yourself.

More is clearly more in J.Lo’s book, especially when it comes to her red-carpet style. One swipe through her Instagram feed and you’ll find dozens of high-glamour looks. Scroll even further down and you’ll see that Lopez has been the queen of the carpet for years now. Whether she’s promoting music, movies or her makeup line, J.Lo never misses an opportunity to turn heads.

So, let’s break down a few of her go-to’s, shall we? In short, her red carpet style is all about the glitz and glam! Case in point: Lopez often opts for gowns that are made from sparkly or sequined metallic fabrics or that come in neon-level shades of pink or orange. Plunging necklines and slinky silhouettes are also commonplace for her, but she has been known to rock a ballgown or a coordinating set from time to time, too!

If it’s covered in crystals, Jenny From The Block is (probably) down to wear it on the carpet. Even the little black dresses that she wears are often made from ultra-luxe fabrics like velvet or satin, so you should always expect something that’s a little extra-special from her.

Her accessories are never an afterthought, either. I mean, who can forget the time she rocked a massively oversized white hat to the GRAMMY Awards in 2019? Or what about the dazzling fringed headpiece that she wore to the Met Gala that same year? Those looks were iconic, truly.

I know that I can always count on Lopez for bringing her A-Game to any appearance so, naturally, I rounded up a few of her all-time best looks for you to pursue right here. Read on for all details about some of her most show-stopping looks from over the years.

Lopez stunned in this vibrant two-piece set by Ralph Lauren Collection at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards, where she was honored with the Icon Award.

Versace won again at the 2019 Met Gala. This silver, fringed disco-fever-inspired look was head-to-toe perfection.

Lopez donned this sparkly navy Zuhair Murad frock for The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party in 2019. Bombshell waves and her signature bronzed makeup completed the look.

How could I talk about Jennifer Lopez’s best red carpet appearances and not mention this Versace dress? Look up “iconic” in the dictionary and there this picture will be.