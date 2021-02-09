Here’s What Alex Rodriguez Told Jennifer Lopez About His Alleged Affair With a ‘Southern Charm’ Star

Everyone following this drama has been waiting for Jennifer Lopez’s reaction to Alex Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy’s affair rumors, and now, we finally have an idea of what A-Rod’s fiancée thinks of all this. According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, while J-Lo isn’t truly bothered by recent allegations, she still “isn’t happy” about how much of a fuss they’ve caused—but A-Rod might have just said enough to put her at ease.

In case you missed it, the former New York Yankees shortstop became the subject of recent cheating speculation when a Southern Charm star, Madison LeCroy, was accused of having an affair with him in January by her castmate, Craig Conover. According to ET’s source, however, Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, “are so connected both romantically as a couple and as a family with their kids and these rumors wouldn’t break that.” The pair—who got engaged in March 2019—share four kids from their previous marriages. Lopez is mom to 12-year-old twins Max and Emme, while Rodriguez is dad to daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.

“Jennifer isn’t bothered and doesn’t care about the Alex and Madison rumors,” the source adds. “She thinks it’s outside noise and trusts Alex. She’s so in love with him.” A second source, meanwhile, tells ET that while the Hustlers star “isn’t happy that her and her relationship are being called into question over a TV show allegation,” her fiancé “assured” her that “he did nothing wrong.” The source also notes that Lopez trusts Rodriguez. “The couple is looking forward to when this all blows over,” they said.

Lopez, who ET’s insider adds is “truly unaffected” by these rumors, revealed in an interview with Allure on February 9 that she and Rodriguez recently went to couples therapy together months before these rumors surfaced. “We did therapy,” she told the magazine. “I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.” It looks like the couple are leaning on what they picked up in therapy as they continue to squash speculation over Rodriguez’s alleged affair.

