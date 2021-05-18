J-Lo Just Hinted at a ‘Miracle’ in Her ‘Love’ Life After Reuniting With Ben Affleck

Dropping hints. Jennifer Lopez seemingly shared a quote about Ben Affleck just one week after reuniting with him in Montana. The “In the Morning” singer took to her Instagram Stories to share her romantic “Monday Motivation” message with followers.

J-Lo, 51, shared a photo of several affirmation cards with quotes written by famous authors to her Instagram Story on Monday, May 17, as per Us Weekly. “Where there is great love there are always miracles,” read one quote by author Willa Cather. Another card, which included a quote by author George Elliot, read, “The comfort, the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person, having neither to weigh thoughts nor measure words, but pouring them all just as they are.” The Hustlers star’s post certainly had some fans wondering if she was sending a message about the “miracle” of her rumored romance with her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck.

As many fans recall, J-Lo and Ben, 48, first sparked rumors that they got back together after Page Six reported they were “spending” time together at Jennifer’s home in Los Angeles in April. Not long after, things seemed to be heating up as J-Lo and Ben were spotted out together again—but this time, they were believed to be on vacation together in Montana for the week leading up to Mother’s Day in May.



Their weeklong getaway came just one month after J-Lo announced her split from Alex Rodriguez, 45, after four years together. The exes, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, confirmed they called off their engagement in a joint statement in April. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

