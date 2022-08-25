Jennifer Lopez Wore The $65 Sunglasses That You’ve Seen All Over ‘Love Island’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s common knowledge that Jennifer Lopez is the queen of sunglasses. You’ll find her wearing chic shades in almost every paparazzi shot. I’d honestly pay money to have a peek at her collection, but for now, we’ll make do with what we know to be some of her fave pairs. Besides several styles by Otra Eyewear, J.Lo has been rocking Quay Australia.

If you thought J.Lo and Love Island have absolutely nothing to do with each other, think again. The singer and actress recently donned the Chain Reaction sunnies from the Quay x Love Island collection, while headed to her dance studio in Los Angeles. Islanders Danica Taylor and Indiyah Polack have also sported this exact pair, which proves that you can pull people for chats and stun like Jenny from the Block in these stylish shades.

For those with a prescription, snag the sunglasses in black or pink (J.Lo opted for the pink ones) for $150. For those without a prescription, choose between black and tortoise for $65. Whichever colorway you go with, the Chain Reaction shades are about to become your go-to pair for an oversized cat eye look.

They feature a premium injection frame and luxe metal link detailing on the arms. Not to mention, there’s a built-in nose bridge so that the glasses aren’t sliding down your face every 10 seconds.

Don’t wait any longer to protect your eyes in style because Quay’s Chain Reaction sunglasses have got you covered. In typical Love Island lingo, all heads are about to turn… to you in these sunnies, of course!

For exact measurements, the bridge width is 14 millimeters, the arm length is 150 millimeters, the frame width is 149 millimeters and the lens height is 48 millimeters. But if you’re the type of person who needs to try before you buy, you’re in luck. Quay offers a virtual try-on option, making your decision that much easier.

With a 4.5-star overall rating on the brand’s site, shoppers can’t stop raving about their Jennifer Lopez-approved Chain Reaction sunglasses.

“The best pair of sunglasses I’ve ever owned. Stylish, chic and sooo reasonably priced. LOVE THEM,” wrote one reviewer.

Another one wrote, “They are the quality of any designer sunglasses at a fraction of the price. I love them, these are my new favs.”

Shop these chic, affordable shades at Quay, and don’t be afraid to run errands or pull bae for a chat in them. They’ll have you absolutely buzzin’ in no time.