We Just Watched Jennifer Lopez Pole Dancing In An Instagram Video & Wow

We just watched Jennifer Lopez pole dancing in an Instagram video, and what she has to say about her experience is quite informative. If there’s anything J Lo does well, it’s everything! In preparation for her new role as Ramona in Hustlers, Lopez had to undergo some mechanical training on the strip pole. In the caption of the Instagram video, she writes: “Life begins at the end of your comfort zone…This was definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever done physically. But it was all worth it in the end.”

The Instagram video begins with a scene from the movie where it looks like Ramona (Jennifer Lopez) is coaching Destiny (Constance Wu) on a few classic moves. As Ramona performs various moves in the film, the Instagram video then cuts to Lopez’s demonstration while she herself learns the respective moves.

Lopez then straps on a pair of sparkly high heels and the training begins. Her hair whips, twists and turns are all impeccable, but according to Lopez, “this is just as hard as anything I’ve ever learned. It might be one of the hardest,” she says.



We can’t imagine the amount of core strength needed to pull off some of those smooth glides and steamy leg splits, but if anyone’s fit for the job, it’s J Lo!

She says, “It’s rough on your body. It’s real acrobatics, but I’m just trying to learn the mechanics right now because strippers have lots of time to practice.”



Joining her in the highly anticipated film are co-stars Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lizzo, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart. Talk about phenomenal women!



To see how J Lo’s routine pans out, see Hustlers in theaters on September 12, 2019.