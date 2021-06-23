J.Lo Has Me Convinced That Patterned Leggings Are Making A Comeback

Scroll To See More Images

I live by a simple mantra: If J.Lo loves something, I should at least check it out and see if it’s worth the hype. I did that with string bikinis and glittery coffee cups, but now I’m fully head-over-sneakers for J.Lo’s printed leggings. She’s been wearing a ton of different versions so far this summer and I have all the details on how you can copy her gym look for yourself.

I know you probably don’t need another pair of leggings, but hear me out: Your fave black pair is probably looking a little worse for wear after the last twelve months. It’s time to add some *spice* to your look, people! Whether you’re working out from home or heading into the gym, you deserve to make a statement.

But, if you thought that you would need J.Lo’s endless shopping budget to score a similar look to hers, I’m very happy to report that is simply not the case. Brands like Aerie and All in Motion (which is from Target, by the way!) both make options that are probably totally in your budget—All In Motion’s leggings retail for only $28 bucks!

If you do want to splurge on a new pair of leggings this summer, consider checking out brands like Adam Selman Sport or Beyond Yoga. And how could I possibly forget about everyone’s go-to brand for all things athleisure, Lululemon? They’ve got a pair of camouflage leggings that I have seriously been thinking of buying right now.

Read on to shop all of the cutest (and brightest) printed leggings on the market. Just be prepared to stand out in your next pilates class!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Contour Power Waist High-Waisted Legging

Target strikes again! This pair of high-waisted leggings from All In Motion is too cute to miss out on. Style them with a sports bra that comes in one of the colors featured in the print.

Workout Legging

You wanted bold so I gave you bold! This pair of leggings is one of the most affordable options on this list and they’re one of the brightest picks here, too. It’s a win, win!

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight

I had to include a pair of leggings from Lululemon on this list. Its styles are cult-favorites for a reason, people! This camo pair is like a step up from your basic black favorites.

Goals High Waisted Legging

Aerie makes some of the cutest leggings on the market, bar none. This floral pair from its OFFLINE range will make you the cutest person at the gym.

French Cut Legging

Calling all cheetah girls, cheetah sistas! This pair of leggings from Adam Selman Sport is too cute to pass up. Adam Selman’s leggings are seriously so flattering so yes, you need them.

Ayla Legging

I personally own these leggings and I wear them more often than my usual black pair. The light pink tie-dye effect is so cute and it even comes in a matching sports bra.

Vapor High-Waist Grafitti Tie-Dye Legging

These leggings from Alo are the perfect mix of neutrals and patterns—the bold print is made a little more wearable thanks to the blue, cream and lavender hues.