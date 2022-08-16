J-Lo Just Yelled at a Paparazzo to ‘Be Grateful’ After Reports Ben Was ‘Pissed Off’ at the Press on Their Honeymoon

Rightfully so. Jennifer Lopez told off the paparazzi who were following her. The “On the Floor” singer was on her to her dance studio when she was approached by the paps and held nothing back.

In the video below, J-Lo parks right in front of her dance studio and is approached by a paparazzo. After several attempts to get The Hustlers star’s attention, she fired back, “I don’t do this for you! Believe it or not, I’m just living my life.” On the way in to the studio, she yells, “Be grateful,” before she closes the door. The confrontation comes directly after reports that her husband, Ben Affleck, is annoyed by the paparazzi especially when they were in Paris for their honeymoon with their families.

A source told Page Six on August 11, 2022, that the Batman v. Superman star thought that the paparazzi ruined their honeymoon. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” the source said. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.” The source added, “Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off.” Ben and J-Lo went to Paris on July 21, 2022—a couple of days after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas.

During their honeymoon, the paps captured several moments of the couple embracing each other. The were seen kissing each other at the dining table at Le Matignon in front of Ben’s daughter, Violet, 16. The two were later photographed having a romantic moment on the morning of July 22, 2022. A witness spotted the two sitting on a bench for two hours while cuddling and kissing and told People about how the two were embracing each other were like two teens on a park bench — very loving, very attentive,” the witness says. “There weren’t a lot of people that time of the morning and they weren’t distracted. It was just them.” The source continued, “Whether it was holding hands, a caress, touching one another on the back … they never let go of one another. They were like two bees stuck in honey.”

In her wedding announcement, J-Lo described the details of her wedding with Ben in her newsletter OntheJLo on July 17, 2022. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” She continued, “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.” Jennifer’s kid Emme, 14 and Ben’s kid Seraphina, 13, were at the wedding.

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

