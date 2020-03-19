J.Lo’s Tie-Dye Athleisure Look Is the Ultimate WFH Outfit Inspo

Scroll To See More Images

In these uncertain times, there’s one person on whom we can always rely for a smile (or, in this case, work from home outfit inspiration): the one, the only Jennifer Lopez. The singer and actress knows just how to brighten any day with her positive attitude, dance moves and lewks—and Jennifer Lopez’s latest athleisure outfit is honestly everything I need to motivate me during this strange period of social distancing. Sure, workout gear or athleisure can sometimes look boring, but J.Lo has shown us that there’s no need to shy away from color while we’re sitting at home with nowhere to go. The star wore some seriously cute tie-dye leggings and bright sneakers while dancing in the gym, and it has become my ultimate WFH outfit inspo.

If J.Lo’s seal of approval isn’t enough to convince you to don some fun patterns and colors while you’re hanging out on your couch—or doing an at-home workout, which I’d honestly know nothing about—then let me enlighten you. Both neon and tie-dye are 2020 trends, so this won’t be the first time you see them. Expect all your favorite retailers to carry some chic neon shoes and tie-dye skirts, dresses, leggings and the like—if they don’t already have them in stock.

Of course, what good is sitting home and drooling over an outfit if you can’t actually ~get the look~ yourself? To help you all secure your own trendy athleisure look—and, in turn, help you be more like Jennifer Lopez—I have rounded up some ways to create the ultimate WFH outfit inspired by the mega-star. Just because you might be stuck at home doesn’t meant you can’t look cute for those mirror selfies, baby.

1. Aerie Weekend Oversized Hoodie

2. New Balance Women’s 997H V1-Sneakers on Amazon

3. Free People FP Movement Om Shanti Tie Dye Leggings on Nordstrom

4. New Balance Women’s 715v4 Cush + Cross Trainer on Amazon

5. Adidas Originals Women’s Superstar Track Pant on Amazon