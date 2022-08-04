Jennifer Lopez Was Spotted Wearing These Chic $60 Sunglasses & We Need Them Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Just because summer is nearly over (literally how??), doesn’t mean you have to immediately throw your dresses, sandals and shades in storage. In fact, you should at least keep your sunnies in your wardrobe because your eyes could always use protection against UV rays. Sunglasses are a year-round essential, so it couldn’t hurt to add one more pair to your collection. The more the merrier, especially if it’s J.Lo-approved!

Recently, Jennifer Lopez was spotted in sunny Los Angeles wearing Otra Eyewear’s Aspen Sunglasses, which are actually within budget at just $60. She styled the glasses exactly how we would: with an all-black outfit that included leggings, a turtleneck and sneakers. Though J.Lo went for sleek and simple, you could easily pair them with bright colors and bold prints, too.

That’s the beauty of being so versatile; the shades start black at the top and then fade into a subtle tortoiseshell pattern. Plus, they have smoke lenses that stick to the darker color scheme but also protect your eyes from glare.

The chic sunglasses provide 100 percent UV protection, which is great news for your vision. They also come in a solid black colorway, with both options accompanied by a soft cream vegan case.

To make sure they’ll fit your face, here are their dimensions: 5.5 inches in frame width, 2 inches in lens height and 5.5 inches in lens width.

Below, find the exact Aspen Sunglasses Jennifer wears, along with a few other J.Lo-loved pieces you could style them with.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Wore These Affordable $55 Flip-Flops on Her Honeymoon With Ben Affleck

Otra Eyewear Aspen Sunglasses

When it comes to glasses, you can’t go wrong with tortoiseshell. The pattern can top off any outfit, whether it’s a monochromatic look like J.Lo’s or a more vibrant one. The $60 price tag on these sophisticated shades is also unbeatable.

Otra Eyewear Virgo Sunglasses

It turns out the Aspen sunglasses aren’t the only Otra Eyewear style Jennifer’s been seen in. She wore the Virgo with Ben in Paris and matched them with a gorgeous blue Alexander McQueen dress, neutral-colored ballet flats and a Christian Dior bag. The actress and singer typically reaches for oversized, rectangular sunnies, and these ones feature beautiful gradient smokey lenses.

TKEES Pigments: Light

J.Lo sported these simple yet chic TKEES flip-flops in white while on her European honeymoon with Ben Affleck. Just like the Aspen Sunglasses, they go with pretty much everything.

Melina Maria Grand Countess Necklace

Another accessory that’s been spotted on Jennifer is the Grand Countess Necklace. For just $108, how could you not?

Oscar de la Renta Floral Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

J.Lo paired her white TKEES flip-flops with this stunning Oscar de la Renta dress. Add this number to your closet if you have a European getaway or special occasion on the cal.

Reformation Stassie Dress

Barbiecore pink has clearly been on Jennifer’s mind because she strutted her stuff in this Reformation dress while loving it up on her honeymoon.

Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress

J.Lo couldn’t stop wearing beautiful, flowy garments while in Europe, and the Tagliatelle Linen Dress is another stand out from her romantic trip with Ben.