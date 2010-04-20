Jennifer Lopez Opts for Sequined Lanvin for The Early Show

Jennifer Lopez outside of CBS’ The Early Show on April 20. Photo: INF

Jennifer Lopez has always been a girl who loves some sparkle. And she showed off her inclination for all things shiny in a stunning Lanvin dress with asymmetrical neckline en route to CBS’ Early Show today. Though it was daytime, the pop chanteuse dressed more for the red carpet in the beige sequined frock with black elastic belt. The Louboutins pop star/actress topped off her ready-to-wear look with eggshell patent t-strap pumps from SS10, also by the French house. With a slick pony and signature nude-hued beauty look, was the beauty from the Bronx over dressed for the A.M., or is a dress that pretty, appropriate any time of day? Let us know what you think in the comments.