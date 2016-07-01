Jennifer Lopez Posts No-Makeup Selfie, Looks Insanely Perfect Anyway

Jennifer Lopez proved that she looks just as amazing—if not even more lovely and dewy and beautiful—without makeup in a new selfie she posted to Instagram, in which she sports a very bare face. OK, it’s entirely possible she’s wearing a bit of tinted moisturizer, maybe a bit of lip balm or whatever, but by and large, Jenny from the block is putting her most natural face out there for the world to see, and it looks great.

Lin-Manuel Miranda appears in the background of Lopez’s au naturel selfie. “#loveisloveisloveisloveisloveislove #LoveMaketheWorldGoRound. #JLin,” she captioned the post, which leads us to believe she’s working on a project with the “Hamilton” creator, especially since there are papers strewn about the table and Miranda has his computer in his lap. “Love is love is love” is a reference to Miranda’s Tony Awards acceptance speech, in which he shared a sonnet he’d written that included those words.

As to that glowing complexion, Lopez works hard to keep it that way. “I never took sun when I was younger,” she told Today earlier this year. “I wasn’t a drinker, I didn’t smoke. But I feel like at the core, it’s like how you feel inside and who you are inside kind of shows on your face.” If that’s true, Lopez must feel like a million bucks and be a total angel.

“I always used to hear this saying, until you’re about 25 or 30, you get the face God gave you,” she said. “After that, you get the face you deserve. And I always kind of thought, Well I better be nice.” Jennifer Lopez, giving us all inspiration to be our best selves on the first day of July. Thanks, J. Lo.