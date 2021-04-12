J-Lo Isn’t Wearing Her Engagement Ring From A-Rod 1 Month After Their Rumored Split

As far as the eye can see, Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez was nowhere to be found in photos she shared to social media recently. And given that this isn’t the first time her diamond went MIA, fans are beginning to wonder if recent rumors of a split may be true after all—or is Jen just sending a message?

Well, one thing’s for certain: When the Hustlers star, 51, shared two new snapshots from a photoshoot for DSW’s Designer Brand Inc., she looked fantastic—but her ring was notably absent from each shot. “Floating into the weekend 💙 ☁️ 🧡 #JLoJenniferLopez @dsw 📸: @richardburbridge #linkinbio to shop,” she captioned the pics, which she shared to Instagram on April 10. In one photo, the “In the Morning” singer sported a monochromatic look with a white hooded mesh dress and a pair of white high-top sneakers to match. In another shot, Lopez wore a gauzy orange jumpsuit with matching open-toe heels. While she wore some signature hoop earrings in each flick, her fingers were bare—there were no rings, including the rock worth a rumored, $1 to $5 million from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

This is just the latest instance in which Lopez has been spotted without her engagement ring. Just days before her post for DSW, the “Pa Ti” performer posed sans ring for InStyle magazine’s 2021 Beauty Issue. The star’s ringless pics come a month after she and Rodriguez, 45, first sparked speculation of a split. The couple, who got engaged in March 2019, were rumored to have called off their wedding and four-year romance when Page Six reported that they broke up on March 12.

Despite the report, however, Lopez and Rodriguez denied the rumors with a statement to TMZ. “All the reports are inaccurate,” they told the site. “We are working through some things.” The couple also revealed that a third party did not play a role in the issues they’re working through, amid speculation that the former New York Yankees player had an affair with Madison LeCroy, a cast member on Bravo’s Southern Charm reality series.

Lopez, who was shooting her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic amid those reports, was eventually joined by her fiancé on the island. The former baseball player was at home in Miami prior to reuniting with her. From the looks of it, though, we’re still waiting for Lopez’s engagement ring to reunite with her left hand. Will that happen? We’ll just have to wait and see.