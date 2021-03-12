Jennifer Lopez’s Net Worth Proves She’ll Be Just Fine After Her Breakup With Alex Rodriguez

After news of their shocking split, you may be wondering how Jennifer Lopez’s net worth compares to her ex-fiancé’s. The actress, singer, and businesswoman has obviously had a long and successful career even before she got engaged to Alex Rodriguez, and her impressive net worth is there to prove it. Keep on reading below for everything there is to know about Jennifer Lopez’s net worth in 2021.

How much does Jennifer Lopez earn from her music career?

Ever since breaking onto the scene in ’90s, J-Lo has released a total of eight studio albums and sold over 80 million records worldwide. She’s also embarked on four concert tours and two residencies over the course of her career. These include her On the 6 tour, for which she earned a reported $765,000, and her Dance Again world tour in 2012, which saw her earning over $50 million, according to Money Nation. Meanwhile, her three-year residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas raked in more than $100 million in ticket sales, as per People.

According to Wealthy Genius, all of these and more have allowed Jenny from the Block to earn an estimated $95 million from her music career alone.

What is Jennifer Lopez’s film and television salary?

J-Lo got her big break in 1997 after she landed the starring role of Tejana singer, Selena Quintanilla-Perez, in her eponymous film. According to IMDb, this role earned the multi-hyphenate star an estimated $1 million. Since then, Lopez has starred in a number of blockbuster films—like Hustlers, The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, and many more—earning her over $9 million per role.

In addition to her film career, Lopez has branched out into television as a judge on several reality competition shows like American Idol and World of Dance. According to Forbes, J-Lo made anywhere between $12 and $20 million per season on American Idol.

How else does Jennifer Lopez make money?

Always a “hustler,” Lopez has also pursued beauty and fashion opportunities. These include her own fragrance collection, her Inglot Cosmetics makeup line, and her own skincare brand. In 2018, Lopez’s makeup line was projected to generate $15 million in retail sales in its first three months alone, whereas her fragrance sales have exceeded $2 billion in sales since their launch—so it’s safe to say that her business ventures have worked out in her favor.

What is Jennifer Lopez’s net worth in 2021?

Аѕ оf Маrсh 2021, Јеnnіfеr Lореz nеt wоrth is estimated to be anywhere between $400 and $450 mіllіоn. Ѕhе еаrnѕ an estimated $38 mіllіоn per year, according to multiple net worth calculators. By comparison, her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez earns a reported $350 million—amounting up to $100 million less than his ex.