J-Lo Can’t Stop Wearing This Actually Affordable Necklace That’s Somehow in Our Budget

We’re all still reeling after Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez (for the second time). It’s a huge deal, like, almost as huge as the engagement ring, and we are so happy for Bennifer. But J-Lo is no stranger to dripping in diamonds. She’s high key the queen of accessorizing and we all could take notes from her. Take, for example, a diamond necklace that she’s been spotted wearing many times. It looks expensive AF, but it’s actually within your reach, costing $108. Now’s your chance to get blinged out like J-Lo!

Melinda Maria’s Grand Countess Necklace is the piece of jewelry we’re talking about, and it is seriously stunning. The necklace is set in 24k gold-plated sterling silver and features a teardrop-shaped white cubic zirconia stone that measures 10 by 14 millimeters. It fastens with a classic lobster clasp, as well.

J-Lo has flaunted this affordable necklace pretty much everywhere—from the red carpet to the streets of Hollywood. It’s a simple-yet-sophisticated necklace that looks like it costs a fortune. But we all know the real truth.

“This pendant is GORGEOUS!!! You will look and feel like a million bucks… but without spending it!!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Run, don’t walk to add this to your collection!!!”

Looking like a million bucks without spending it is exactly what we’re aiming for. Get twinkling like Jenny from the Block in Melinda Maria’s Grand Countess Necklace.

What makes this necklace so affordable is that it’s made of a simulated diamond called white cubic zirconia. Though technically not a diamond, it’s equally as beautiful as one. In fact, we actually thought it was a diamond necklace until we discovered the actual stone. Plus, the 24k gold-plated sterling silver makes the piece look that much more elegant and luxe.

Just because it isn’t a real diamond necklace, doesn’t mean the quality isn’t up to par. Melinda Maria’s handcrafted jewelry is designed in Los Angeles and uses the highest quality stones that are cut exclusively for the brand.

“This necklace is beautiful. The quality is exceptional and the sparkle of the diamond is gorgeous,” wrote one shopper.

Layer this necklace with a few other dainty pieces and you’ll be dazzling like J-Lo. And if you’re not a huge fan of the 24k gold (but who isn’t?), choose the solid sterling silver option.

“It’s absolutely perfect in its simplicity,” wrote another reviewer. “Amazing to wear stacked with other necklaces or by itself you can’t go wrong. I’ve never owned this cut in a necklace and I couldn’t be more pleased. Once again, Melinda Maria has given us perfect pieces that’ll carry us through any season. Classic!”

We’re not quite sure what you’re waiting for—cop J-Lo’s favorite affordable necklace for just $108. Pssst: It makes a great Mother’s Day gift, too!

For a pop of color, opt for the Grand Countess Gemstone Necklace that’s the exact same as the regular Countess necklace, but features a gemstone of your choice.

And if you want a smaller cut, check out with the Countess Necklace, which is an 8 by 12-millimeter stone.