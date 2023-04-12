Jennifer Lopez’s Mother’s Day Coach Campaign Is Packed With Gift Ideas

Scroll To See More Images

When you think of a mom that simply does it all, your very own might come to mind—and then right after your very own, Jennifer Lopez is the next best bet. Jennifer Lopez is a mother to two kids, a pop sensation, movie star, fashion icon and wife. Whether you’re listening to her music or copying every outfit she wore on her honeymoon, J-Lo brings bright, inspiring energy into the world. If this reminds you of your mom or another positive figure in your life, you may feel inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s Mother’s Day Coach campaign to gift them something special.

Jennifer Lopez’s Coach campaign is meant to spotlight the “dynamic and ever-evolving roles mothers play”. One could argue that Coach, as a brand, does just the same. Coach is known for making high-quality (mom-approved!) leather bags and the brand is having a major resurgence amongst Gen-Z and millennial consumers. This means that the classic Coach bag your mom has always loved is now also a trendy item. Chances are, whichever bag you think your mom will love, you’ll probably end up wanting to buy (or borrow) too.

This season, Coach is leaning into cheerful spring colors like bubblegum pink, lilac and floral prints. These colorful bags are a great gift option if you or your mom love to make a statement. If you or your mom consider yourselves fashion minimalists, you’ll love the classic leather colorways of the Tabby shoulder bag or Rae Tote.

Keep scrolling for every Coach bag that is sure to make someone very happy this Mother’s Day.

Rogue 25 In Colorblock With Tea Rose

This rosette detail bag is cheerful and gorgeous—if Jennifer Lopez is carrying it, you know it’s a great pick. It can be worn with the removable strap or from the top handle and the interior zips close.

Bea Crossbody

The Bea Crossbody will be your go-to bag for everyday outings and evening events. It’s just big enough to fit your phone-wallet-keys trio and can either be worn with the chain strap or held my the small top handle. This bag comes in four colors and is under $300.

Studio Shoulder Bag With Floral Print

If you (or your mom) love spring and summer florals then this shoulder bag is the ultimate gift. The floral pattern features soft colors with neutral tones so you’ll be able to wear it with any outfit.

Luna Shoulder Bag

This moon-shaped shoulder bag is for the trendy Queens. It comes in seven spring colors but this lilac color option will be the “it” color of the season.

Rae Tote In Colorblock

For the gal on the go, the Rae Tote is the perfect option. It is sleek enough to wear to dinner but also works as a professional bag for work. It’s available in four different colors.

Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag

The Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag is one of the chicest and most versatile bags on the market. The soft leather structure is easy to carry around all day and the back of the bag includes a large zipper pocket.

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

If you’re feeling inspired by the new Barbie trailer, consider this bubblegum pink Tabby as a fun Mother’s Day gift—or, just as a gift to yourself.