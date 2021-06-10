You’ll Be Surprised by J-Lo’s Mom’s Reaction to Her Getting Back Together With Ben Affleck

Mother knows best! So it should certainly speak volumes when Jennifer Lopez’s mom and Ben Affleck decided to hang out together at the slot machines in Las Vegas recently. Yes, really.

Guadalupe Rodríguez, a.k.a. “Lupe,” is J-Lo’s mom—and it appears she’s also a big fan of Ben’s. The 75-year-old Lopez family matriarch spent the day on Wednesday, June 9, at a casino in Wynn Las Vegas with the Argo producer, according to a video obtained by The New York Post’s Page Six on Thursday, June 10. Lupe and the Oscar-winning actor, 48, were reportedly surrounded by a camera crew, so chances are, they weren’t just placing bets for the heck of it. Sources told Page Six that the Gone Girl alum is directing a film project in the city.

As for why J-Lo’s mom is along for the ride, well, we’ll just have to assume that Lupe wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to spend some time getting to know her daughter’s ex-fiancé again now that he and the Hustlers star have rekindled their romance. And, according to a source close to Ben who spoke to E! News on June 10, it seems his reunion with J-Lo has her mom’s seal of approval.

“Guadalupe loves Ben and is happy that he is back in Jennifer’s life,” the insider said. “They enjoy gambling together and have done it in the past. Ben had the opportunity to work in Vegas this week and she came out.” Now, if the image of Lupe’s mom chancing it on the slot machines with Ben doesn’t spark joy, we don’t know what else does!

