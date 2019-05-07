Jennifer Lopez Was Literally Covered in Beads and Gemstones at the Met Gala

OK, we all know Jennifer Lopez has always looked good in whatever she wears, but 2019 has been especially incredible in terms of the actress’ style. She’s become one to seriously watch, and that’s exactly what we’ve been doing. Much to our excitement, Jennifer Lopez’s 2019 Met Gala look was everything we hoped it would be—and more. This year, the Met Gala theme was “camp”, and J. Lo gave us the ultimate glam-campy look.

Lopez stepped out at the Met Gala in head-to-toe gemstones—like, quite literally, a head-to-toe gemstone-covered Versace gown. The singer traded her luscious locks for a fringy, white, bead-covered wig and sported a fringy, white, bead-covered evening gown to match. True to form, J. Lo’s dress neckline plunged super low. Because even when she’s being campy AF, J. Lo still manages to look seriously hot (and super glitzy).

To top off her already incredibly sparkly look, Lopez layered on a diamond necklace featuring a massive lavender gemstone. She also sported a thick diamond cuff bracelet and several statement diamond rings. (It’s worth noting that when J. Lo turned around, she revealed a beaded statement belt built into the back of her dress—incredible.) Lopez kept her beauty look relatively pared down—opting only for a little metallic lavender eyeshadow to complement the huge jewel on her neck.

After Lopez’s iconic huge hat and bedazzled gown at the 2019 Grammy Awards and glamorous disco ball dress at the 2019 Oscars, we had high hopes that she would interpret the “camp” theme in the best, sparkliest way possible. And you know what? She did.

Honestly, J. Lo consistently exceeds my wildest sartorial expectations, so I can’t say I’m at all surprised that her Met Gala look combined glitzy glamour with super-fun camp. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be spending the rest of the night making a moodboard of every sparkly outfit Jennifer Lopez has ever worn. (I’ll see you once I’m finished, 50 years from now.)