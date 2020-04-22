Honestly, Jennifer Lopez’s Doppelgänger Might as Well Be Her Workout Buddy

Fans of Jenny from the Block, meet Jay from the H. It appears that folks have stumbled upon Jennifer Lopez’s look-alike photos yet again, after the Houston, Texas-based bodybuilder went viral in 2017. Her name is Janice Garay, and whew, does she give J-Lo’s abs a run for their money. Not to mention: Their faces look so! dang! similar!

Take a look for yourself below. And don’t just take our word for it—fans on Instagram were the first to point out the resemblance. Garay originally sparked interest among J-Lo fans when she landed on the Instagram Explore page. IG user after IG user were taking to the doppelgänger’s page to ask if she was J-Lo’s long-lost twin. “It was just normal selfies I had taken in my restroom,” she told a local ABC news affiliate at the time. “People were assuming that I was Jennifer Lopez, commenting ‘Are you J-Lo?’ No…I’m Jay from Houston!” Good one, Garay!

The bodybuilder felt nothing but flattered by the comparison. Garay has been a longtime fan of the Hustlers star: “She is my idol,” she told ABC30. “She’s somebody that I looked up to since I was a little girl. It is flattering.”

Later in 2017, Garay also shared to Instagram that she wasn’t trying to find quick success by looking like J-Lo. “I want everyone to notice me for my dedication [and] hard work for bodybuilding not some ‘want to be jlo’ that people claim of me to be,” she wrote in a caption. “Even [though] I do have the most respect and love for Jennifer Lopez, people who know me know I admire her [and] look up to her ever Since the movie Selena came out.”

Aside from their uncanny resemblance of sky-high cheekbones and chiseled ‘bods, Garay is also even a mother like J-Lo. She’s a mom to tween Ameria, who she brings along to the gym from time to time.

“As a mother, I think that it is important to talk to your kids about exercising because it’s a habit that you want them to form early,” she shared on Instagram.