Why Did No One Tell Us Jennifer Lopez’s Mom Is Literally Her Look-Alike? 

Does no one age in the Lopez family? Jennifer Lopez’s look-alike is her mom Guadalupe in photos from her new Coach campaign. Coach unveiled photos from J-Lo’s campaign—which features her mom and her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max—on Saturday, August 29. The campaign featured the “On the Floor” singer and her family at a dinner table at sunset as they assembled a salad and had a cute family moment.

“Family is all about having a constant source of love for each other. It also means a whole lotta work and a whole lotta patience—but the good kind,” J-Lo said as part of the campaign. As special as the moment was, many Instagram followers couldn’t help but note how much the Selena star’s mom, whose nickname is Lupe, looks like her, and TBH, we can see where J-Lo gets her superstar looks from.

In December, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer celebrated her mom’s 74th birthday with an emotional Instagram post, explaining how influential Lupe has been to her life. “People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol…well now you know…Guadalupe… my mommy…,” the “Jenny From the Block” singer wrote. “For as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in. she is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age… she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love… and she put all of that into me… and I am all the better for it.”

J-Lo continued, “You made me who I am today… you’re 74 today Mommy, Beautiful as ever, alive as ever and still dancing like a teenager…thank you for loving me the way you do, for everything, for being you, there aren’t enough words, I love you forever ♥️ Happy Birthday you force of nature… #thelupinator.”

The World of Dance judge shares her two children with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, whom she split from in December 2016 after two years of marriage. In March 2019, J-Lo got engaged to former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez after he proposed to her in the Bahamas.

In an interview during Oprah Winfrey’s “2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour in March 2020, J-Lo opened up about how her kids have bonded with her soon-to-be husband. “Max even said something, I remember this conversation with him, even though it’s like three years ago now,” J-Lo said. “He said something like, ‘Alex is the only one who doesn’t ever get mad at me.'”

She continued, “Like [Alex] had so much patience with him because he’s like, he’s all over the place and he’s the most beautiful boy and the most loving boy. But he will knock this over in a second. You know what I mean? All you hear through the house is ‘Max!’ all the time. And Alex has this amazing patience with him.”

In an interview with People in December 2019, the “Papi” singer revealed that she’s “open” to more kids with Rodriguez. “I want to!” she said at the time. “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!”