Jennifer Lopez Just Openly Thirsted Over a Photo of Ben Affleck From a Bennifer Fan Account

There’s no playing it coy over here. Jennifer Lopez liked a Ben Affleck fan photo over on Instagram, and the not-so-subtle move left social media users buzzing.

This may mean that J-Lo actually peruses Bennifer fan accounts on the regular—a thought that brings us great joy!—or, at the very least, she has no problem liking photos of Ben as they appear on her explore page. But either way, we know that the “In The Morning” singer, 51, isn’t staying shy about her absolute thirst for her former fiancé—and fans of Bennifer 2.0 are very much here for her display of affection. Social media users noticed J-Lo liked a throwback photo of the Argo producer, 48, shortly after it was shared by the Bennifer fan account, @lopezaffleck, on Saturday, July 10. (And, might we mention, Jen hasn’t unliked it at the time of this article’s publication!)

Naturally, fans were giddy after realizing J-Lo double-tapped the photo of Ben. The photo, which was taken on the set of his 2010 film The Town, received dozens of comments—including those by fans who couldn’t believe the Hustlers star had visited the Bennifer fan account’s page. “Jennifer Lopez liked this picture! 🤯,” one social media user wrote, while another added, “Jenn liked this 🙈🙈❤️❤️ omg omg omg.”

Meanwhile, when J-Lo’s not liking throwback photos of her beau, it’s safe to say she’s still enjoying Ben’s company in person. Ben and J-Lo have been pretty much inseparable ever since they rekindled their romance in April 2021 following J-Lo’s split from A-Rod. The pair have gone on vacation together, visited each other across the country, spent time with each other’s families, and most recently, are rumored to be looking for homes to move in together soon. So, if J-Lo wants to “like” away on the ‘gram, we definitely get it—it’s just yet another milestone for this newly reconnected couple.

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.