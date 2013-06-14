Jennifer Lopez Wears the Same Sequined Tom Ford Dress as Liberty Ross

It’s pretty clear that Jennifer Lopez doesn’t stray from her ridiculously sexy signature red carpet style, and we don’t have any problems with that. At 43, when J. Lo steps out to an event, she looks as amazing as she did back when she made international headlines thanks to a little Versace number that she wore to the Grammys (fun fact: Spice Girl Geri Halliwell actually wore it a month before her to another awards show and it basically went unnoticed).

Last night brought another red carpet hit for the singer, who attended the amfAR Inspiration Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City clad in a curve-hugging blue sequined dress from Tom Ford’s Fall 2011 collection. Paired simply with a slicked back pony and a boatload of Harry Winston diamonds, Lopez was by far the evening’s standout style star.

This isn’t the first time this frock has made a notable appearance at an A-list event. Back in May 2012, Liberty Ross wore it to the London premiere of “Snow White and the Huntsman.” At the time, despite a successful modeling career, she was relatively unknown in the United States—but two months later she became the subject of serious tabloid scrutiny after her ex-husband Rupert Sanders was caught in the midst of a steamy hookup with Kristen Stewart.

Although Ross also opted for slicked back hair, the fit of the dress and her bold, wine-stained lips gave the dress more of a high fashion feel, while Lopez’s look just screamed sex appeal. Regardless, we think they both nailed it—but what do you think? Vote below!

