J.Lo’s Fave Butt-Sculpting Leggings Are On Major Sale RN For Today Only

Jennifer Lopez is basically our hero. Whether it be her beauty and skincare secrets (she swears by olive oil) or her fashion picks, you could say we’re pretty much drawn to anything she unofficially endorses — and don’t even get us started on our addiction to her love life. With gyms reopening, we’ve been on the hunt for some new activewear styles to help motivate us to back into our fitness routines, and thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day sale, you can score Jennifer Lopez’s leggings brand of choice for a generous 20 percent off.

We totally get why J.LO’s obsessed with Beyond Yoga’s super comfortable leggings — they’re super figure-flattering (they do wonderful things for that booty — not that J.Lo needs any help in that arena), they come in a huge range of chic prints and colorways, and they’re super sweat-wicking to help you stay comfortable during intense workouts.

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, so you’ll want to act fast if you want to snag a pair of Beyond Yoga leggings on discount for yourself (the deals end at midnight, y’all). This premium activewear label rarely gets marked down, so you might want to jump on this lightning deal while you can (and before stock sells out).

Beyond Yoga Space Dye Printed Caught in the Midi Leggings (was $99)

These chic animal print leggings are definitely going to get you in the mood for your next spin sesh.

Beyond Yoga High Rise Practice Pants (was $88)

Flared yoga pants, jazz pants, practice pants — whatever you want to call them — this throwback leggings style is officially the biggest activewear trend of the year. Snag yourself a pair while they’re $20 off.

Beyond Yoga Print Caught In The Midi Leggings (was $99)

These high-rise leggings pair great with a crop top or longline bra, and they lift your butt like a damn dream.

Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Leggings (was $97)

We love how these midi leggings are styled with a sweatshirt around the waist.