J-Lo Just Revealed if She’s Taking Ben’s Last Name After Their Surprise Wedding—Will She Be J-Aff?

Foreshadowing. After her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck, fans are wondering what will Jennifer Lopez’s last name be? Will she take Affleck or will she stick with Lopez? The “On The Floor” singer might have hinted at her new name in her newsletter.

On July 17, 2022, J-Lo confirmed that she married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas on her newsletter OntheJLo. TMZ first reported the news when they obtained their marriage certificate from Clark County, Nevada. In her newsletter, she gushed about the decision to marry Ben in an intimate ceremony. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” She signed off the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck”

On the marriage license, J-Lo changed her name to Jennifer Affleck. However, the Marry Me actress will have to do legal paperwork to make the last name official, including filing the marriage certificate and contacting the Social Security Administration.

When Jennifer and Ben were first engaged in 2003, the Hustlers star hinted that she would take Ben’s surname if they got married. “I wanna know, a week after you’re married, what will your name be?” Access Hollywood’s Pat O’Brien asked her. “Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously,” she affirmed, also noting that she’ll add her new surname to her stationary. “J. Aff…doesn’t quite the same ring to it, but…,” she laughed.

Though the wedding was certainly a surprise to everyone, the wedding wasn’t “completely unplanned” according to an insider to People. The insider told the outlet on July 18, 2022, that the couple had toyed around with the idea of eloping. “They were both comfortable with the idea of eloping,” the source said. “They talked about it for a while. It was very important for them to have a private ceremony. They didn’t want their wedding to be a spectacle.” The insider continued, “The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key. That’s all they asked for.”

J-Lo and The Last Duel star were previously together from 2001 to 2004. after meeting on the set of the RomCom Gigli. The couple ended their engagement in 2004. “I am confirming the report that Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck,” J-Lo’s rep said in a statement at the time. “At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy.”

The couple reunited in April 2021. Jennifer and Ben announced their engagement on April 8, 2022, in Jen’s newsletter On the JLo. Jennifer was first spotted with the green engagement ring on April 7 causing rumors that the couple was engaged again after 18 years. Lopez’s sister confirmed the announcement as well on Instagram with a picture of the stunning ring writing, “So this happened. Love you @Jlo #benaffleck.”