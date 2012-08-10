Jennifer Lopez Joins the Crowded World of E-Commerce with T-Shirt Company

Considering Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Kim Kardashian and Kate Bosworth have all been dipping their toes in the very lucrative e-commerce pond, it’s no surprise that Jennifer Lopez wanted in. The mogul’s latest venture, Teeology.com, launched this month and was designed to be “an online destination for premium basic T-shirts and curated graphic Ts for men and women,” WWD reports.

Jenny from the Block’s role in the company will be that of a founder and curator, similar to The Olsens’ involvement with StyleMint. She will choose designs which members of the site will vote on (you can sign up here). Prices range from $20 to $29, making this a pretty great deal, though we can’t help but feel that the world of e-commerce is an increasingly crowded place when it comes to celebrity collaborations, and we’re not entirely sure what this venture brings to the table.

While J. Lo’s style has always been enviable, a site with items all below $30 doesn’t seem to really capture the diva’s actual style (she’s modeling a tee from the collection above). Also: This isn’t the star’s first foray into fashion — she used to have a clothing label called SweetFace that she closed in 2009, and has since stuck to collaborations like her line with Kohl’s.

Check out the site and let us know what you think. Is there a place for Teeology in your virtual shopping cart?