J-Lo Just Revealed What It’s Like to Co-Parent Ben’s Kids With Jen Garner—They’re Making It Work ‘Together’

Loving moms. Jennifer Lopez has a lot to say about Jennifer Garner as a parent. The “On the Floor” artist opened up in her December 2022 Vogue cover story about her family lives and how her husband’s ex-wife is involved with their “blended family.”

When asked about the family dynamic, she praises the Alias star as “an amazing co-parent” and that they work really “well together.” The Marry Me star then went on to explain how blending a family is hard work. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens,” she said. “But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

Ben and Jennifer Garner were together from 2005 to 2011 and their divorce was finalized in 2015. Jennifer Garner and Ben have three kids together, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10. J-Lo, for her part, has twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony: Emme and Maximilian, 14. After Ben and J-Lo were engaged earlier in the year, the blended family was always seen supporting each other in their daily lives. J-Lo’s kid Emme was seen bonding with their stepdad’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Ben and Jen’s eldest daughter, Violet, was also seen embracing J-Lo’s daughter Emme on the school grounds.

On July 17, 2022, J-Lo confirmed that she married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas in her newsletter OntheJLo where she gushed about the decision to marry Ben in an intimate ceremony. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” She signed off the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

In the Vogue interview, she also explained why she wanted to change her name to Ben’s last name. “People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez,” she clarified. “But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.”

The love birds had a second wedding at Ben’s estate in Georgia. The event lasted for three days and J-Lo dished about the deets of the wedding in her newsletter OntheJLo. She wrote, “The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined. We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.” She continued, “Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights. It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness…the hard-earned kind that’s all the sweeter for the journey that came before it.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

