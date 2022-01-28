Jennifer Garner Has Gotten ‘Close’ to J-Lo Since She Reunited With Ben—Here’s if They’ll Ever Be ‘Friends’

All for the family. Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner‘s relationship amid Ben Affleck’s romance with J-Lo has never been better.

A source told Hollywood Life on January 27, 2022, that Jen and J-Lo have become “close” amid the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s relationship with Ben. “[They] have gotten to know each other better and they actually have become close,” the source said. “They’ve come to an understanding that all that matters at this point is what’s best for the kids. As mothers, this is important to J.Lo that Jen is on board. Jen’s kids really have taken to Ben and his children which is super important to Jen, too.”

J-Lo has two kids with ex-husband, Marc Anthony: 13-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme. Ben and Jen, who divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, share three kids: daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 12, and son, Samuel, 9. News of J-Lo and Jen’s relationship comes after Ben spent the holidays with both his girlfriend and his ex-wife and their two sets of kids. A source told OK! magazine in November 2021 that the plan wasn’t “strange” for the family. “Christmas is all about the kids. Despite being totally opposites, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez have bonded over the children,” the insider said. “It might sound strange to spend the holidays with your ex-husband’s new girlfriend, but Jennifer doesn’t care what other people think.”

While the source noted that J-Lo and Jen “get along,” the insider claimed that it’s “very unlikely” the two will become best friends. “If the kids can get along then why can’t the parents?” the source said. “I doubt you are ever going to see Jennifer pop up in a J-Lo music video or hanging out at a Versace fashion show together. Just like the chances of J-Lo baking cookies with Jennifer before heading to book club together is very unlikely.”

The news of Ben, J-Lo and Jen’s holiday plans came after the trio were seen trick-or-treating with their kids on Halloween. A source told Radar Online at the time that Jen contacted J-Lo to meet once she realized how “serious” the “On the Floor” singer was with her ex-husband. “Once it was clear that Ben and Lopez were serious about getting back together, Jennifer reached out,” the insider said. “When you have children with an ex and that person starts dating again, all three of you are linked together like it or not. Jennifer was determined to make sure that she had a relationship with J. Lo, if for nothing else, so that things were not awkward for her kids.”

The source went on to note that, while J-Lo and Jen have “different” personalities, they do share a common “love for their children.” “J-Lo and Jennifer couldn’t be more different, but they do share one thing in common which is their love for their children,” the insider said.”They have found common ground. They will never be best friends but they both will always do what is best for their children.”

Ben and J-Lo, who starred in movies like Gigli and Jersey Girl together, first dated from 2001 to 2004. They got engaged in 2002 before their split two years later. The two got back together in April 2021 after J-Lo’s split from her then-fiance, Alex Rodriguez, after four years together. In an interview with TODAY in November 2021, J-Lo—who has been married three times—revealed whether she would want to tie the knot again. “I don’t know,” she said at the time. “Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been, a few times. I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%.”

