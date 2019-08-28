Jennifer Lopez Ended Her ‘It’s My Party’ Tour With A Powerful Message & We’re Here For It

The party might be over, but the celebrations never end for this pop icon. Jennifer Lopez’s “It’s My Party” Tour video reveal had a powerful message and we love it. The singer shared her final thoughts on the tour in a video diary, capturing the last few stops and inspiring her fans with an encouraging pep talk and a reminder of what women are capable of.

Lopez has been keeping a video diary while on tour and sharing those personal moments with her friends on her YouTube channel. Yesterday, on August 27, the “Jenny From the Block” songstress offered some words of wisdom to her fanbase. “[The tour’s] been such a cathartic experience for me. Everybody thought that I was crazy when I wanted to go out and let everybody know that I was 50,” Lopez shared in the video. “But for me, it was important. It was important as a woman to do that — to let people know that you don’t get to write women off at a certain point in their life. You don’t get to write people off.”

The video also highlights a number of personal moments that Lopez took with her family and her fiancé, former Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who became engaged to Lopez in March, has been a major support system for the pop star and the couple, through their social media platforms, continue to show fans and followers that they are putting each other and their family first. Watch the video diary entry below:

It’s been an incredible year for Lopez. Her “It’s My Party” tour has been a major success, she celebrated a milestone birthday in lavish style, and this September alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, and more Lopez will star in the film Hustlers. While the tour has come to a close, the party is only just beginning for Lopez as she continues to dominate pop culture. No one should be writing her off any time soon.

Originally posted on SheKnows.