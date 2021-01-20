Jennifer Lopez Just Told America ‘Let’s Get Loud’ During Her Inauguration Performance

Let’s just say that Jennifer Lopez’s Inauguration performance was the perfect cherry on top to this already monumental, historic day—a.k.a. the day that Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris have *finally* been sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States.

The Hustlers star, 51, took to the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to celebrate this very special day. Just moments before taking the stage, former Vice President Joe Biden officially became the 46th President of the United States alongside former Senator Kamala Harris, who became the 48th Vice President of the United States and first Black woman and Asian-American to ever hold the position in office. As if this all wasn’t historic enough, Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, were both sworn in at the same location where an attack on the Capitol carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump took place just two weeks prior.

Due to these recent events in Washington D.C. and the ongoing health concerns taking place at home and abroad, it’s no surprise that the Biden-Harris Inauguration had to look a little different than years past. Instead of large crowds and a public parade, this year’s inaugural ceremony was a smaller affair with increased security and surveillance to keep the Biden and Harris families, performers, speakers, and other members of Congress safe.

Still, that doesn’t mean that the performances were any less spirited. J-Lo did not come to play. Lopez came out to perform “This Land Is Our Land” at around 11:45 a.m. ET. The Selena star, who was accompanied by a Marine, wore an all-pink ensemble that consisted of a pink coat, wide-leg pants and a flowy top with a bow. Her hair was styled in a ponytail that fell down her back. She accessorized her look with pearl bracelets and pearl earrings. Toward the end of her performance, Lopez told the audience a message in Spanish before shouting out the chorus to her 1999 song “Let’s Get Loud.” She finished her performance by belting out the end of “This Land Is Your Land.” After her performance, Lopez told the Vice President, President and First Lady something before she was escorted away by a Marine. Her performance was followed by Biden taking the oath of office as President.

Lopez’s performance isn’t the only one to catch on Inauguration Day. Lady Gaga, along with other “musical acts, local bands, poets, dance troupes, and more paying homage to America’s heroes on the frontlines,” are all a part of the Biden-Harris inaugural ceremony, according to the presidential inaugural committee. A primetime special hosted by Tom Hanks, Celebrating America, will follow with performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and Foo Fighters.