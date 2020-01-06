Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes Dress Is Truly a Gift—Maybe Even Literally

Ever since Hustlers was released—truly blessing our movie theater screens—Jennifer Lopez has been eyeing awards season in hopes of getting recognized for her work in the film. While J.Lo has never received an Oscar nomination and was last a Golden Globes nominee in 1998, the singer and actress has a new change this year. And Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 Golden Globes look just proves the star is here to win—whether it be for her role in Hustlers or for her fashion. J.Lo always comes dressed to kill, and this year is no different. Wearing a gorgeous gown, the celeb is here to show us all she belongs on the big screen.

J.Lo stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet looking head-to-toe stunning in a white, green and gold gown by Valentino. The floor-length number features the most beautiful (and ginormous) bow detail—a true statement-making gown that’s perfect for the occasion. She basically looks like a gift all wrapped up under a tree, and we’re honestly not mad about it. (Even though the only one doing the unwrapping will be Alex Rodriguez.)

Of course, Jennifer Lopez knows how to compliment her look with the perfect accessories. The singer and actress paired her gown with Harry Winston jewels for a seriously jaw-dropping look. Classic, stunning and a bit of twist—that’s Jennifer Lopez and this Golden Globes red carpet look in a nutshell.

J.Lo is nominated for Best Performance By an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her work in Hustlers. Although some have poked fun at Lopez for her outspoken awards season goals, the joke is on them. J.Lo has scored a 2020 Golden Globe nomination, and looks absolutely fabulous as well. If you haven’t already seen Hustlers, I suggest you watch it ASAP. It’s the energy to which we should all aspire in 2020.