Here’s What J-Lo’s Friends Think of Her Reuniting With Ben Affleck Weeks After A-Rod Split

With all this news of rekindled romance, you may be wondering what Jennifer Lopez’s friends actually make of her reunion with Ben Affleck. Well, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, those close to the “In the Morning” singer aren’t exactly surprised.

Jennifer and Ben have “always loved each other,” an insider told the outlet on Monday, May 10. The source added, “People close to her won’t be surprised if they end up together.” The Hustlers star, 51, and Argo director, 48, were engaged from 2002 to 2004 after meeting on the set of Gigli in 2001. Despite their split, they’ve “always remained friends,” Us reports.A second insider revealed that things have “progressed” between J-Lo and Ben, after the exes had “a heart-to-heart and it reignited the spark between them.”

And it seems that spark was enough to inspire the pair to spend “several days” together on vacation, according to People. A source claimed they were spotted in the days leading up to Mother’s Day weekend at a resort in Big Sky, Montana, where Ben happens to own a home. People also reports that J-Lo and Ben were pictured in a car together in Montana, with Ben behind the wheel and J-Lo in the driver’s seat. The duo were later seen arriving back in Los Angeles on a private jet on Saturday, May 8.

Ben and J-Lo’s vacation comes weeks after Page Six first reported in April that they have been “spending” time together following J-Lo’s split from Alex Rodriguez. At the time, the newspaper claimed that Ben had hung out at least three times at J-Lo’s $28 million home in Los Angeles. Jennifer reportedly sent her security detail to pick up the Batman vs. Superman star in her white Escalade at a hotel. Later, Ben was dropped off again at the hotel parking lot “after spending a few hours at her house,” a source told Page Six.

J-Lo, meanwhile, announced with A-Rod that they were breaking up and calling off their engagement after four years together. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the pair said statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”