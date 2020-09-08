J.Lo’s Family Portrait Look Is Summer On Top, Fall On Bottom

Family photos, but make it fashion. That’s how J.Lo and her gorgeous family spent Labor Day 2020—and it’s honestly giving us early 2000s vibes in the best way. Jennifer Lopez’s family photo featured not only the performer, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and four beautiful children, but a seriously swoon-worthy ensemble as well. (Are we even surprised?) Leave it to J.Lo to turn a classic family portrait into a style moment that has me reaching for my wallet.

The family posed in front of (and in!) a tree for the photo, and the simplicity of the location definitely allows us all to focus on one of the most important aspects: the clothes, of course. While the kids were dressed in white tees and jeans in one photo and variations on all-white in another (Yes, there were two photos, folks!), Jennifer Lopez went a slightly different route. She still wore white, but her Tory Burch dress featured the most stunning embroidery to give it a little oomph. Safe to say, I’m obsessed.

To make it even better, J.Lo finished the look with some platform Coach boots that scream fall. While the Tory Burch dress is very much a summer vibe, the boots bring the outfit seamlessly into fall—making it the perfect transitional ensemble. Catch me sporting a white dress and tall brown boots every day now.

There’s just something about the combination of a summery frock and fall boots that makes me wish the temperatures would never drop. You still get the look of autumn in the form of gorgeous shoes, but the feeling of summer never fully escapes. It’s as if—even for a moment—you’re able to live in both seasons and once. Has J.Lo cracked the code on transitional fashion? All signs point to yes.

Thankfully, we can all get Jennifer Lopez’s family photo look for ourselves. The pieces worn by J.Lo are definitely a bit pricey (She did not spare any expense when dressing for this portrait!), but we’ve included a couple similar items, too, for those of us who need to save some pennies. No matter your budget, though, you can get the same effortlessly gorgeous summer-to-fall transitional look as Jennifer Lopez—and that’s honestly all we can ask for these days.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Handkerchief Embroidered Gown

Yes, the Tory Burch dress worn by J.Lo is definitely a splurge piece, but it’s actually on sale right now for almost $1000 off! The gorgeous embroidering alone is enough to make us want to treat ourselves.

2. Citronade Long Dress

If you don’t have $1500 to spend on a new dress, though, we get it. Luckily, Rails has a similar summery dress that’ll only run you $175—so you can look like Jennifer Lopez while saving some cash.

3. Ombre Heel Boot

Sadly, the Coach Turbo Boots J.Lo wore in her family photo aren’t available (ugh), but you can score this cute pair of Coach boots for under $200 and get a similar look. It’s a great option for those of us on a budget, too.

4. Goldy Tall Boots

If you’re not tied to the Coach brand, you can get an even similar look to J.Lo’s with these dark brown Loeffler Randall boots. They’re definitely a pricier pick, but you’re sure to get use out of these beauts for years to come.