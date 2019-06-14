Jennifer Lopez Doesn’t “Really Count” Her Marriages Before Alex Rodriguez & LOL

Jennifer Lopez is the Queen of Shade. After she called her ex Drake a “booty call” on her Its My Party Tour, J-Lo is taking aim at her other exes. Jennifer Lopez shaded her ex-husbands post-Alex Rodriguez engagement, and it sounds like she couldn’t be happier to be engaged to the baseball star.

Lopez has been married three times: to waiter Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. After a marriage of 10 years, Lopez and Anthony also share two children together, Max and Emme. In a mini-documentary for Lopez’s tour, the singer was asked about her previous marriages, to which she responded that the first two don’t “really count” because they were so short.

“I’ve been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don’t really count those. But I was married to Marc [Anthony] for 10 years, with the kids. I was very young the first two times I tried to get married,” Lopez said.

She continued, “I felt like if I got married…I would always have somebody.” Lopez explained that she now realizes that’s “a bad reason to get married.” Thankfully Lopez is in a way better spot in her personal life now. Her relationship with Marc Anthony is great; they’re able to co-parent and embarrass their kids at the same time. Her marriage to Rodriguez is set to take happen next year, but the duo has already created quite the happy family, with Lopez’s daughter Emme getting a big hug from Rodriguez at one of her mother’s tour stops.

“It seems like in this life you’re always surrounded by people, you’re never lonely—but it’s very lonely. So you always want somebody with you.” Lopez said. “And I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody, but that’s not how life works.

Lopez certainly admits her faults in her past marriages, and that, too, is indicative of growth. Jennifer Lopez is a queen of both mind and body, so we should all take a lesson from her.

Originally posted on SheKnows.