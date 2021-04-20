Here’s a Look at All of Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Rings, From A-Rod to Ben Affleck

With three ex-husbands and two ex-fiancés, Jennifer Lopez’s engagement rings are worth tens of millions of dollars. But which of J-Lo’s diamond dazzlers is the most expensive? You may be surprised by the answer.

In her 30-plus years in Hollywood, J-Lo has been married three times and engaged twice. Her first marriage was to actor Ojani Noa, whom she divorced in 1998 after a year of marriage. Lopez went on to marry choreographer Cris Judd in 2001. The two split in 2003. In 2002, after her separation from Judd, Lopez dated and got engaged to actor Ben Affleck. The couple never walked down the aisle, however, as the two split in 2004.

Lopez went on to marry singer Marc Anthony in 2004. The couple welcomed two kids, twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, before their divorce in 2004 after 10 years of marriage. Lopez’s most recent high-profile relationship came in 2017 when news broke that she was dating former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez. The two got engaged in March 2019 before their split in April 2021, two months after rumors that Rodriguez had cheated on Lopez with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2019, Lopez opened up about her past relationships and why she’s still hopeful for love. “For me, the relationship journey has been very up and down,” she said. “But it didn’t have to do with anybody else but me—it was about me figuring out me. Until you learn to love yourself, you can’t completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true. Once you do that, you can have relationships that are based on love and respect, that are supportive and nourishing. There’s an evolution there that had to happen for me.”

So that’s J-Lo’s relationship history in a nutshell. Ahead are details about Jennifer Lopez’s engagement rings from A-Rod, Affleck and more exes, and which is the most expensive.

Alex Rodriguez (2017 – 2021)

Estimated price: $1.8 million

Lopez and Rodriguez first met at a New York Mets game in May 2005 while J-Lo was still married to Marc Anthony. They didn’t start dating until 2017 when they reconnected at a restaurant. In March 2019, Rodriguez proposed to Lopez while on vacation in the Bahamas. Two years later, Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed that they had ended their engagement amid rumors that A-Rod cheated on J-Lo.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

As for Lopez’s engagement ring, Rodriguez proposed to her in 2019 with an 10 to 15-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring that’s estimated to be worth $1.8 million. A week after J-Lo and A-Rod’s breakup, TMZ reported that Lopez still had the ring because she and Rodriguez hadn’t discussed who should keep it.

Marc Anthony (2004 – 2014)

Estimated worth: $4 million

Lopez and Anthony were married from 2004 to 2014. The couple, who met in 1998 when Anthony was performing in the Broadway musical The Capeman, share two twins: daughter Emme and son Maximilian. As for her engagement ring, Anthony proposed to Lopez with an 8.5 carat blue diamond ring from Harry Winston. The ring is estimated to be worth $4 million.

Ben Affleck (2002 – 2004)

Estimated price: $2.5 million

Lopez and Affleck, who starred in movies like Jersey Girl and Gigli together, got engaged in 2002 months after J-Lo announced her divorce form her husband at the time, Cris Judd. Rumors started of Affleck and Lopez’s relationship while they were filming Gigli. Lopez and Affleck never walked down the aisle, however, as the two ended their engagement in 2004. Still, Affleck’s engagement ring to Lopez was a stunner. The ring was a 6.10 carat radiant-cut pink-diamond Harry Winston. The ring is also credited for starting the trend of colored diamonds and increasing the value of pink diamonds. The price of the ring is estimated at $2.5 million

Cris Judd (2001 – 2003)

Estimated price: Six figures

Judd and Lopez met in 2000 when he was hired to direct her music video for “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” The couple got engaged in August 2001 and married a month later. The relationship didn’t last, however, as Lopez and Judd split in 2003. Lopez’s engagement ring from Judd isn’t one of her most expensive. The dazzler is worth six figures, according to Diamond Hedge, and featured an emerald-cut diamond.

Ojani Noa (1997 – 1998)

Estimated price: $100,000

Ojani, J-Lo’s first husband, met Lopez while he was working as a waiter at Gloria Estefan’s restaurant. The couple wed in 1997 before their divorce a year later in 1998. Ojani proposed to Lopez with a $100,000 pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.