J-Lo Still Hasn’t Returned Her $1.8M Engagement Ring to A-Rod & Here’s Why

It looks like Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez is still in her possession despite their recent split, TMZ reports. According to sources with knowledge of the breakup, the exes have yet to even discuss which one of them is going to keep the ring, which is valued at an estimated $1.8 million.

The insiders tell TMZ that the “In The Morning” singer, 51, and the former New York Yankees player, 45, exchanged “massive amounts of jewelry” before calling off their engagement after four years together. It is believed that while Rodriguez gifted the Hustlers star with her pricey engagement ring, she has also added pieces to the MLB star’s watch collection over the years—so, it’s possible that these two may just be fine with calling it even.

For what it’s worth, the exes did note that they hoped to remain “friends” when announcing their breakup. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the two said in a statement on April 15.

Lopez, who shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and A-Rod, who has two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, noted they “wish the best for each other and one another’s children.” The former couple added, “Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Shortly following the news of J-Lo and A-Rod’s split, a source told E! News that Lopez is “feeling at peace” about her decision, though she “has not been happy for a while now.” “Once her trust is broken, there’s no turning around. She feels good about her decision because she knows A.Rod will still be in her life, just in a different capacity.”

The couple’s official breakup comes one month after rumors swirled that the couple split following allegations that Rodriguez cheated on Lopez with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy. Initial reports first broke on March 12 of their rumored breakup, yet Rodriguez and Lopez shut down the rumors the next day. “All the reports are inaccurate,” the couple told TMZ in a statement. “We are working through some things.” TMZ also noted that no “third party” influenced their circumstances.