J. Lo’s ‘Empathy’ Sweatsuit Is An Absolute Loungewear Must

No one does anything quite like J.Lo—even staying home talking selfies in a sweatsuit. The singer has once again blessed us all with another incredible ensemble on her Instagram feed, but instead of a glam going-out look, she was prepped to stay inside. (We love a social distancing queen!) Wearing a seriously cool and cozy ‘Empathy’ sweatsuit from The Mayfair Group, Jennifer Lopez proved you can look just as incredible at home in loungewear as dressed up to head to a red carpet event.

Seriously, leave it to the mega-star to make me want to wear a sweatsuit in the middle of a Los Angeles heatwave. The air conditioning is already on full blast (and I’m still sweating, TBH), but seeing J.Lo in a cool loungewear ensemble has me ready to cozy up in sweats. Like many of us, I’d been living in athleisure and sweatsuits for past several months, and thought that maybe it was time to try throwing on a real outfit for once. Jennifer Lopez’s latest Instagram outfit has given us all permission to stay cozy AF this summer, though, and I’m not mad about it. Sorry, 99% of my wardrobe; You’ll just have to wait a little longer.

In addition to the loungewear look, J.Lo also gave us the definition of empathy with her Instagram caption. She wrote, “Empathy: The ability to understand and share the feelings of another.” And with the current state of the world, having the ability to show empathy is an incredible gift that’s desperately needed. Hopefully the singer’s ensemble will inspire us all to not just stay in sweats through the summer, but also care for one another. We stan a fashion and empathy-filled icon.

Of course, what good is sitting home and drooling over an outfit if you can’t actually ~get the look~ yourself? To help you all secure your own trendy athleisure look—and, in turn, help you be more like Jennifer Lopez—the exact same sweatsuit as worn by the mega-star is available to shop below. (!!!) Pieces from The Mayfair Group have also been seen on the likes of Bella Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Lucy Hale, too, so you might as well treat yourself to a celebrity-approved loungewear ensemble. Just because you’re chillin’ at home in a sweatsuit doesn’t meant you can’t look cute for those mirror selfies, baby.

You can wear this ‘Empathy’ sweatsuit with sneakers and sunnies like J.Lo, or elevate the look with some chunky gold jewelry, too.