Shop Jennifer Lopez’s Lovely Lace Dress (For Less Than $100!)

Jennifer Lopez, as much a we love her for her hip-shaking dance moves and general all-around gorgeousness, isn’t necessarily known as a style icon. Since that unforgettable green Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards, J. Lo’s style has tended to land more on the sexy costume end of the spectrum.

Which is why it’s so noteworthy that for last night’s live filming of “American Idol,” J. Lo showed up in a very stylish lace dress in perfectly spring-ready pastel pink and pale neon tangerine color blocking. And another surprise: the dress is from ASOS, and shoppable for less than $100!

ASOS’ scallop lace pink skater dress is currently available on their U.S. site in a pastel pink colorway for $86.

J. Lo also showed off her penchant for high-low dressing last night, pairing the affordable dress with a pair of amazing neon Sophia Webster sandals, which clock in (on sale!) at $440. Head to Forward by Elyse Walker to shop those, if you’re aiming to replicate J. Lo’s look precisely. (Which we totally are.)