Jennifer Lopez Has Blessed Us With Some Gorgeous Spring Dress Vibes in the Middle of This Bleak Winter

As much as I love a cropped puffer coat and sitting by the fire, I would appreciate an end of winter at some point. On dark, dreary and cold days, it can be difficult to think ahead to spring, and all the colors, vibes and fashion that comes with it. Sometimes, what we all need is a reminder of warmer days—which is exactly what Jennifer Lopez’s Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards dress has done for us all. Pink, green and covered in florals, this dress is basically spring incarnate.

Wearing this springy and gorgeous Richard Quinn gown, J.Lo gave us all a taste of what’s to come when the snow melts away and flowers bloom once again. There are certain color combinations that just evoke the feeling of spring, and pink and green will always be one of them. I mean, who wouldn’t think of happy spring days when they see lush greens and stunning pinks? It’s like walking through a beautiful garden on the perfect 70 degree day. Hailing from Richard Quinn’s Spring/Summer 2020 runway collection, this gown is ideal for making it feel like spring in the middle of winter.

Of course, what’s a stunning floral gown without accessories? Jennifer Lopez continued to bring the spring charm with a simple and chic pink clutch and gorgeous rings. Even the singer and actress’ pale pink nail polish added to the ensemble, creating a truly springy look.

With the Golden Globes coming up, this look gives us the perfect sneak peek into what Jennifer Lopez might bring to the red carpet. If her look at the Golden Globes is anything near as good as this ensemble, we are in for a real treat. The Hustlers actress truly knows what the people want, and I will be forever thankful.