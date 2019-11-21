Jennifer Lopez Just Got a New Job As the New Face of Coach

Dear Jennifer Lopez: I recently heard the exciting news that “Jennifer Lopez is the new global face of Coach,” and I wanted to congratulate you on such an exciting achievement! I’d love to grab a coffee with you and hear more about your incredible career. Please let me know if you’re available within the next couple weeks. I would love to connect and have an informational with you! Thank you for your time. Best, Kim.

I wish I could just email J.Lo like that—especially now as it has just been announced that the pop icon will be partnering with Coach as their new global face, meaning she’ll front campaigns for the fashion house’s ready-to-wear, signature leather goods and footwear collections. High chance you’ve seen Coach’s current ambassadors like Selena Gomez and Yara Shahidi starring in recent Coach campaigns, too. And given how glorious those photos were, we can expect nothing less from the Jennifer Lopez x Coach campaigns—the first of which will start rolling out in spring 2020.

“I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach,” Lopez said in a statement—and, honey, WE ARE TOO. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style—and uptown-downtown mix.”

And, of course, we’re not the only people totally fangirling over this partnership. Coach’s very own creative director Stuart Vevers has been a major J.Lo fan since her early Jenny from the Block days. In fact, he even called out this partnership as a full-circle moment, noting an iconic early 2000s music video by Lopez. Vevers explained, “Jennifer carried the Coach Signature bags in her 2002 video All I Have,” marking this collaboration as a destined, written in the stars moment. He also added, “She’s from New York, like Coach, which creates another authentic connection with our heritage.”

And to round it all out, Vevers even gave her a glowing letter of recommendation (or just, like, some real nice compliments): “Jennifer is so authentic. She’s determined and she’s an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way. She really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign.”

Man. J.Lo out here, really killin’ the game. Please add me on LinkedIn!!! Would love to connect!!!!