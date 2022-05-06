This J.Lo-Approved Coach Bag Is About to Reign Summer Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s anyone who knows fashion, it’s Jennifer Lopez. From the extremely on-trend glasses she wears to the chic and shockingly affordable necklace that hangs around her neck, we’re always admiring her style and taking notes on exactly what she has on. It’s no secret that J.Lo has been the face of Coach for a few years now, and this time around, she’s appeared in a Mother’s Day photoshoot starring a handbag that we simply cannot keep our eyes off of.

She Instagrammed photos from the shoot and you can see her holding onto Coach’s Madison Quilted Pillow Leather Shoulder Bag. It’s so pretty with its timeless design and you can never go wrong with a slightly off-white color. Work, wedding, or weekend, sling this bag over your shoulder for literally any occasion because it is so versatile and truly a sight to behold.

It no doubt is about to replace the brand’s Pillow Tabby as the next TikTok sensation.

The Madison shoulder bag is made from quilted plush leather and goldtone hardware, and it has two pockets for all of your necessities. Conveniently store your phone in the exterior slip pocket and your other belongings in the main compartment or interior zippered pocket. To top it off, the bag fastens with Coach’s signature turn-lock closure.

“I was on the hunt for the perfect crossbody… not disappointed AT ALL! Every time I carry it, RAVE REVIEWS from onlookers,” wrote one five-star reviewer on Coach’s site.

To wear it, drape the leather chain strap over or across your shoulder, or convert it into two short handles. It evidently has all the makings of a perfect everyday bag that works across all seasons.

“This bag is wonderful! Incredibly soft, roomy and the perfect length for shoulder or crossbody!” wrote another shopper.

If you’re looking for your next bag that’s got you covered for every occasion and season, Coach’s Madison Quilted Pillow Leather Shoulder Bag needs to be in your cart. Take the plunge and treat yourself—we promise J.Lo’s would want you to.

We get that not everyone can throw their money at a $495 handbag, so we found three other Coach bags that are just as stylish but cost a fraction of the price.

Coach Kleo Shoulder Bag 17

Exhibit A: the Kleo Shoulder Bag 17. It’s the same Chalk color as J.Lo’s Madison bag, but has the chicest buckle accent on the snap closure. It’s 60 percent off at Coach Outlet, so snag yours ASAP.

Coach Lane Shoulder Bag With Puffy Linear Quilting

If quilted leather is more of your vibe, check out this similar shoulder bag. It’s also made from Nappa leather and comes in the same Chalk color but is accented with gold hardware. What it has that the Madison doesn’t is a half-off discount.

Coach Jamie Camera Bag

Camera bags are timeless and Coach’s Jamie Camera Bag is no exception. Though simple in appearance, you can wear it with pretty much any outfit—from grocery shopping to a night out with friends. It’s a total steal at 57 percent off and under $150.