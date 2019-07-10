Get Into Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B & Lizzo Dancing In These New Videos From ‘Hustlers’

Scroll To See More Images

We knew it was going to be amazing, but we never expected this! Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and Lizzo’s Hustlers stripper videos are legendary! If you’re confused let us explain. The ladies just wrapped filming for their new movie Hustlers. From Jessica Pressler’s 2015 New York magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores,” the movie is based on a true story. It follows a group of former strip club employees who decide to band together to scam wealthy Wall Street clients out of their money.

Honestly, Megan Thee Stallion and Joanne The Scammer should be hosting screenings of this movie. You’re welcome, STX Films.

The film is expected to come sliding into theaters on Sept. 13 and it’s been buzzed about since it was announced. In addition to Jenny from the Block, Cardi and our queen Lizzo–Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, and Julia Stiles will also be starring in the movie which is being helmed by director–Lorene Scafaria.

We already knew this was going to be iconic when J.Lo and her bae, Alex Rodriguez announced to the world that they’d been visiting strip clubs in order to do research for the movie. Now we’re getting our first glimpse of the ladies in action and we’re legit overcome.

Check it out for yourself below.

Jennifer Lopez as Ramona

Cardi B as Diamond

Lizzo as Liz

Lili Reinhart as Annabelle

Julia Stiles as Elizabeth

Constance Wu as Destiny

Keke Palmer as Mercedes

Trace Lysette as Tracey

Madeline Brewer as Dawn