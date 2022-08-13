Here’s How J-Lo Supported Britney After Her Ex-Husband Leaked ‘Weaponizing’ Videos Of Their Kids

All the love. Jennifer Lopez showed her support to Britney Spears on Instagram. The “On the Floor” singer was flattered that Britney referenced her on her Instagram and reposted the caption on her story to tell her to be strong through her feud with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

J-Lo posted on her Instagram stories on August 12, 2022, a picture of her and Britney as well as a screenshot of the caption that Britney wrote on her Instagram post. In the story, J-Lo included a “Stay Strong” sticker as well as an arm emoji. Britney’s original caption read, “In a world where you have the right to use your feet 🦶… heart ❤️ … mouth 👄 … eyes 👀 … and body… to express yourself however you may 😁 !!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality and to be equal 🤝 !!! Not even touching, covering, and holding me against my will for 4 months !!! As Jennifer Lopez once said, ’You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice ‘ ☺️ !!! I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind !!! GOD BLESS U ALL❤️❤️❤️ Psss I shot this today !!!”

Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline took to his Instagram on August 11, 2022, with three videos of Britney allegedly arguing with their children after he alleged that Britney had been estranged from them for “months.” “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Kevin captioned the videos, which have since been deleted. “This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.” He also added that Sean Preston and Jayden James were 12 and 11 respectively when the videos were taken.

In one video, Britney can be seen scolding Sean and Jayden about lotion use. “This is my house, if I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse and all you tell me, ‘No, it’s fine. It’s fine.’ No, it’s not fine,” Britney said in the video. “You all better start respecting me. Are we clear? When Robin calls, even robin is a fucking kid. She goes, ‘What have you been doing to your kids?’ You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth. I am a woman. Be nice to me. Do you understand?”

A source told Page Six after K-Fed’s videos that Britney was simply being a parent to Jayden James and Sean Preston in the videos and slammed her ex-husband for “weaponizing” their children. “This is terrible, Kevin is disgusting. He is weaponizing the kids by releasing the videos,” the insider said. “But in these clips, Britney is just being a mom.”

K-Fed‘s videos came a day after Britney shared an Instagram post on August 10, 2022, slamming K-Fed for making their co-parenting struggles public. “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma in my home … I have love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home.”

Britney also took to her Instagram Story to address how she’s upset with how it all came about. “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … as we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone,” she wrote. “It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them every thing … Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!”

