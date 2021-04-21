10 Looks J-Lo Should Include In Her Post-Breakup Revenge Wardrobe

Scroll To See More Images

Ladies and gentlemen, the time has come for a very single J-Lo to clear out her closet and make room for what I like to call a Revenge Wardrobe. At its core, a revenge wardrobe is a collection of outfits that radiate so much hot girl energy, even your exes have no choice but to admit you look good. And considering the recent split between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seemed to be a little, uh, messy, it’s safe to say our girl deserves to flex.

The idea of a revenge look dates back to Princess Diana’s iconic black Christina Stambolian dress, worn to a gala the night the news broke of Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Diana just so happened to look incredible that night, and so the look was dubbed the Revenge Dress. Tina Turner was also known for rocking a few knockout revenge looks following her split from Ike Turner, courtesy of Azzedine Alaïa.

Usually, a revenge look is a totally new ‘fit, but I’m here to argue that J-Lo can dig into her own archive and revisit some of her top looks for a flurry of outfits guaranteed to make her fans wild and A-Rod salty. To be clear, this is no real shade to Rodriguez. I’m just always in favor of a revenge dress opportunity! And a revenge wardrobe might appear to be all about shading your ex on the surface, but really, it’s about feeling empowered and hot AF in what you wear without needing anyone else to validate those feelings.

With that, read on for 10 looks from the Lopez fashion archive I think our girl needs to bring back for the ultimate revenge wardrobe.

Golden Drip

This liquid gold number from the 2009 Golden Globes is classic J-Lo at her hottest, from the slicked-back strands to the mega-deep cowl neck.

THE Versace Dress

This one feels obvious, but it’s definitely her most revenge-y revenge dress. The iconic 2000 Grammy Awards dress that basically broke the Internet deserves a high spot on this list.

Silver Catsuit

TBH, I think J-Lo should just start wearing all of her performance ‘fits IRL. They hug her curves so beautifully! I’m a big fan of the body-ody-ody served at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show (and I bet A-Rod was too).

Go Green

I truly believe with my whole heart that God made the color green specifically for J-Lo to wear. This snatched gown from the 2006 Oscars lives in my head rent-free.

Bridal Flex

I call this look from the 2010 Academy Awards, “the very hot bride you missed out on.” And I stand by that!

Tied Up

A revenge dress can be a little naughty—or, should I say, knot-ty. I live for this icy blue look J-Lo wore to the 2015 American Music Awards to show off her chiseled abs.

Siren Call

OK, hold the phone. I think we’ve found THE dress. The shimmery mermaid vibes from this El Cantante Puerto Rico film premiere in 2007 are too good to resist.

Glam Goddess

Let’s be honest: J-Lo did not have to go this hard for a The Case of Benjamin Button premiere in 2008, but she did and I’m so glad. This neckline is stunning and I’m always a fan of her bouncy blowouts.

Phoenix Rising

The Meta Gala is always a great opportunity to show off one’s fashion sense, and J-Lo wowed with this fiery red fit at the 2015 Gala, where the theme was “China: Through the Looking Glass.”

Lady Bird

This look from the 2019 Gotham Awards in New York City is honestly so underrated. Nothing says revenge like a J-Lo updo, a body-hugging silhouette and a dash of feathers for some extra drama.