J-Lo Is Already Wearing Her Birthday Present From Ben—Here’s Everything He Gave Her

It looks like Jennifer Lopez’s birthday present from Ben Affleck is one she’s already putting to use! The Hustlers star, who turned 52 on Saturday, July 24, was just spotted wearing a gold chain with none other than the Argo producer’s name on it.

J-Lo and Ben, 48, celebrated her birthday on a yacht in Saint-Tropez, France over the July 23 weekend. Following all the lavish celebrations—which included a private daytime photoshoot and a nightclub party—the “Cambia El Paso” singer was spotted back on land in Monaco. J-Lo, who sported a white dress, sunhat, and sandals, was also wearing a notable accessory around her neck: A charm necklace with the letters B-E-N, for none other than her former fiancé-turned-lover, according to Hollywood Life. You can see a photo of J-Lo wearing the necklace here.

This not-so-subtle necklace moment comes just two days after the Selena actress made her rekindled relationship with the Gone Girl star official on Instagram. “5 2…what it do,” she captioned a post, which featured a gallery of photos from her birthday festivities. In the earlier flicks, J-Lo is seen showing off her sculpted figure in a string bikini and yellow Dolce & Gabbana kimono. But for her fourth photo in the set, the singer also sneaked in a pic of herself smooching Ben while he wrapped his arms around her.

As if these photos weren’t enough of a gift for fans of “Jenny From the Block,” some eagle-eyed social media users were able to spot yet another sweet item in one of her photos. In her first photo in the set, a corner of a framed black-and-white photo is visible on the right-hand side. Longtime Bennifer fans were able to identify the flick as a photo of J-Lo and Ben riding a motorcycle. The image, which was taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, was originally featured in Ben’s March 2003 cover story for Vanity Fair. Given how unlikely it would be that this vintage Bennifer photo just so happened to be part of the decor onboard J-Lo’s party yacht to begin with, it’s likely that this framed photo was yet another gift from Ben himself. How sweet!

