Here’s How J-Lo Plans to Celebrate Her 52nd Birthday With Ben 3 Weeks Before His Own B-Day

With her 52nd birthday coming up, fans are curious to know what the plans are for Jennifer Lopez’s birthday with Ben Affleck. For now, it sounds like the “In The Morning” singer is just planning to keep things low-key with the Argo producer and her family.

The Hustlers star, who turns 52 on Saturday, July 24, “is going to keep her birthday very chill,” according to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life on Friday. “She is looking to be with family and Ben, have a great meal and just take the day to relax since the rest of her year is usually devoted to work.” But that doesn’t mean J-Lo and Ben still aren’t planning something special. After all, the Gone Girl actor is also set to celebrate his 49th birthday on August 15, just three weeks after J-Lo’s birthday. The source hinted that “there really is not going to be a big to do [for J-Lo’s birthday] because Ben’s birthday is right around the corner and they are looking to travel a little more and they will celebrate both their big days as the summer continues.”

In that case, it sounds like birthday travel is in the cards for these lovebirds. But is J-Lo expecting any other gifts from her former ex-fiancé? “Jen also isn’t expecting any lavish gifts, she just wants to be as low key as possible,” the insider said.

A second source echoed these plans, revealing that J-Lo is so busy lately that she’s happy keeping things chill. “Jen has so much on her plate at the moment that she’d rather keep the celebrations to something more low-key this time,” the insider explained. “She’s being really easygoing about the whole thing and would rather keep it to a group of her close friends, her kids, Ben, and she’ll celebrate throughout the weekend,” the source added, before suggesting that there is still some room for “fun.”

“Jen loves spending time at home with her family, but she also loves getting dressed up and heading out for the night so she plans on mixing it up and just having fun with it,” the insider told the site. So, even though J-Lo doesn’t have anything crazy planned, it sounds like she’ll be spending her birthday exactly how she wants it—and with the people who matter most to her!

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

