Jennifer Lopez’s String Bikini Is The Ultimate Birthday Suit 

J.Lo just showed everyone the true meaning of the term “birthday suit.” While celebrating on a luxurious yacht over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez rocked the cutest bikini and honestly, she may have broken the Internet in the process. Of course, I have all the details on her look—and I even found a few different pieces that will let you emulate her ‘fit at home.

The suit in question is a printed red string-style bikini from Valentino. Ever the fashion icon, Lopez styled the set under a long printed Valentino kimono and finished off the look with a pair of hot pink wedge sandals that featured a bright floral decal on the back, a pair of QUAY sunglasses, a green fedora-style hat and tons of gold jewelry. Naturally, Jenny From The Block showed off her ‘fit in a few steamy photos and videos on her Instagram feed. “5 2 … what it do …” She captioned the first carousel.

Dare I say that I have never seen a string bikini look better? Her prints-on-prints-on-prints combination is definitely not for the sartorial faint of heart, but that’s what makes it so great. While the rest of the fashion set usually relies on a few minimalist pieces in the summertime, Lopez always comes through in a bevy of maximalist patterns and styles.

If you want to set aside your basic black bikini and copy her look for yourself, I’ve got you covered! Read on to check out a few of the cutest bikinis, kimono-style cover-ups and pink wedge sandals on the Internet.

I’m starting off simple here with this red Elite Triangle Bikini Set from Ashley Graham. It’s available to shop right now in sizes 4 through 24.

This Reversible Printed Kimono from Zara isn’t quite as long as J.Lo’s, so it’s ideal if you’re on the shorter side.

This pair of beachy espadrille heels completes your J.Lo-inspired look. Each pair is made from breathable canvas fabric, so you’ll stay comfortable all day long.

This Striped V-Neck Back Cross Two Piece from CUPSHE comes in a bunch of colors and is so affordable at only $28.99. Shop it in sizes XS through XXL.

This red Maxi Kimono from Free People brings all the boho vibes to your next beach look.

For a slinkier look, consider checking out this pair of wedge sandals from Nine West.

If you’re not into wearing string bikinis, try this Striped High-Rise Bikini Swimsuit from SHEIN. It also comes in a plain black and a light blue colorway!

This printed kimono from Romantic Gypsy features a similar pattern to Lopez’s and comes in sizes up to 4X.