J-Lo & Ben’s ‘Achingly Beautiful’ Wedding Vows Had Guests in Tears

Get the tissues ready. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s “achingly beautiful” wedding vows apparently had guests in tears. Close friend Kevin Smith, who directed the couple in the early aughts rom-com Jersey Girl, said the wedding was “emotional as hell.”

“I was crying like an old woman at a wedding… like my mother at a wedding,” Kevin told Extra TV a few days after J-Lo and Ben’s wedding in August. “Honestly, like, one of the most romantic moments I’ve engaged with in my life, and it wasn’t even my romantic moment.” He added: “He’s one of my favorite writers on the planet,” Kevin also said to the outlet. “So, I got to hear Ben at his absolutely most eloquent, who was not trying to entertain. Most of us writers are always thinking about an audience to entertain… This dude wrote vows, they both wrote vows for each other, and they were achingly beautiful. I’m telling you; this wedding would’ve made the most hardcore cynic believe in true love. It was exquisite. It was insanely well done, very classy and stuff, but emotional as hell. I cried throughout the whole thing.”

Jason Mewes, who worked with the couple on the film Gigli (the film that brought the couple together), said he had a similar but not quite as dramatic response to the couple’s vows. “It was pretty spectacular, and it was sweet to be invited because it was a big wedding, but it was small,” Mewes told Extra TV. “I didn’t cry like Kevin did. It was funny because he was in front of me, and I swear, every time he, like, looked down the aisle at them while they were, you know, doing the thing, I see tears running. It was pretty hot there and they gave you these, like, fans on your seat, and Kevin kept, like, rubbing it off, trying to hide it.”

Kevin explained that J-Lo and Ben’s wedding had been particularly special as he had watched their romance bloom from the early days. “I was with them when they started the journey, way back on Jersey Girl… so I’ve seen [Ben] many times over the course of almost 30 years… Take all of his happy moments you’ve ever seen, combine them, and you still don’t touch the radiating glow on the man’s face when he was standing at the top of the aisle and Jennifer was walking toward him.”

Ben and J-Lo married on August 20 in a lavish ceremony at Ben’s country estate in Georgia, following a secret and much smaller ceremony in Las Vegas back in July. Having dated in the mid-2000s and breaking up, their ultimate reunion and nuptials in 2022 end years of a will-they-won’t-they relationship.

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.