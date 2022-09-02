J-Lo & Ben Had ‘Unexpected Setbacks’ in the Leadup To Their Wedding That Had ‘Everyone Worried’

A weekend to remember. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally revealed their wedding details, plus some unexpected setbacks that came along with it. In her newsletter OntheJLo, the Marry Me star wrote about her dream weekend with Ben and everything, good and bad, that led up to the precious moments.

“It had rained at sunset every day that week,” the “On the Floor” singer started off in the special edition of her newsletter. “Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named ‘love bugs,’ the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc.—not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday,” she wrote. “Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend.”

However, the whole weekend started to look up for the couple. “The truth is, I never had one doubt,” J-Lo confessed. “All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God’s hands…At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard. The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky. As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life. Ahhhhh…it was actually happening…”

J-Lo and Ben had their second wedding at his estate in Riceboro, Georgia. The wedding was held on the weekend of August 19, 2022. According to Page Six, the second wedding was held for three days. There was a rehearsal dinner on Friday, and the actual ceremony took place on Saturday. On Sunday, the wedding concluded with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday. As for who attended the intimate wedding, friends like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, George Clooney, Renee Zellweger, Jane Fonda and Drea de Matteo were in attendance. J-Lo and Ben’s longtime friend and podcaster Jay Shetty officiated the wedding. Everyone in J-Lo and Ben’s blended family was there. Ben’s kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10, and Jennifer’s twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony: Emme and Maximilian, 14.

The Hustlers star also used her OnTheJLo newsletter to break the news that she and Ben had a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. She described the wonderful details of the wedding: about how they arrived and how it was all so sudden for her. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote on July 17, 2022. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” She signed the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”