J-Lo & Ben Want a ‘Huge’ Wedding—Here’s How Soon Their Ceremony Could Take Place

A night to remember. After the Marry Me star and the Argo director announced their engagement, fans are already wondering when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding date might be—and it looks like we might have an idea.

News of Lopez and Affleck’s engagement broke on April 7, 2022, through Lopez’s newsletter On the JLo. Following their announcement, an insider told Hollywood Life that “Ben and Jen want to have an elaborate and grand wedding and no expenses will be spared. Even if they were to make it private, between their families and their children, it would be a huge wedding whether they wanted to or not.”

The couple’s guest list is expected to be expansive compared to their first engagement. “The insider dished that Lopez wants her own children to attend, as well as Affleck’s kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The relationship between Garner and Lopez is strong since both women “have respect for each other as mothers and as individuals. They are on speaking terms and have had numerous talks. They know that they are going to be a part of each other’s families for life through this marriage,” Hollywood Life’s insider adds.

When is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding date?

As of this article’s release, the couple hasn’t revealed when the wedding will be. A source close to the couple told People that “They will not rush a wedding. They are content being engaged for now and aren’t talking about any wedding details yet.”

In an interview with People, the “On the Floor” singer gushed over Affleck and the maturity of the second iteration of her relationship with The Last Duel actor. “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.”

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in 2003, after meeting on the set of the RomCom Gigli. The couple called it quits in 2004. Lopez later went on to marry Marc Anthony, who she had two twin children with: Emme and Maximillian, 14. The couple split in 2011 and the divorce was finalized in 2014. She also went on to date ex-New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez from 2017 and was engaged to him until April 2021. Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. The couple have three children Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

