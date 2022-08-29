J-Lo Just Called Out Wedding Guests Who ‘Sold’ a ‘Stolen’ Video of Her & Ben & Broke Their NDAs

Not holding back. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just called out a video of their wedding that was leaked. The “On the Floor” singer took to Instagram to air out some annoyances that followed her second wedding.

J-Lo posted a comment on a fan account’s post that included footage from their second wedding in Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia. The fan account @jlow0rld posted a screenshot of the Marry Me actress’ comment before the post of leaked footage was deleted. “I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share,” J-Lo commented. “Anything I put out private is [in my newsletter] OnTheJLO and it’s to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to,” she continued. “This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys.”

The leaked footage was obtained by TMZ where the “Jenny From the Block” musician is serenading her husband at their wedding reception. She performed a new song with backup singers and dancers while Ben was sitting down and marveling at his wife. J-Lo and Ben had their second wedding on the weekend of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding was held on the weekend of August 19, 2022. According to Page Six, the second wedding was held for three days. There was a rehearsal dinner on Friday, and the actual ceremony took place on Saturday. On Sunday, the wedding concluded with a barbecue and picnic.

RELATED: Click Here For the Best New Binge-Worthy Shows You Haven’t Seen—But Should

According to Entertainment Tonight, guests had a blast at the ceremony and were welcome to wear all white to their wedding. “Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben’s wedding.” a source added. “Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat.” Filmmaker Kevin Smith tweeted, “This is as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7.”

J-Lo revealed the details of their first wedding in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022, exclusively on her newsletter OntheJLo. She described the wonderful details of the wedding: about how they arrived and how it was all so sudden for her. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote on July 17, 2022. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” She signed the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”